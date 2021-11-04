Brokerages Anticipate Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.66 million.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist raised their target price on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $55,185,930.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYCR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

