Brokerages Anticipate The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. The Kraft Heinz reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.21. 59,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,802,792. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 4.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 27.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,060,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,437,000 after acquiring an additional 315,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

