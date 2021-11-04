Brokerages Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will report ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.60) and the highest is $0.10. United Airlines reported earnings of ($7.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($14.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.94) to ($11.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($8.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.06.

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in United Airlines by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.14. 8,647,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,326,541. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

