Brokerages Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $554.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report sales of $554.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $539.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $564.70 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $338.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

WAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded up $3.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.78. 631,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.40.

In related news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,353. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,923,000 after purchasing an additional 360,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,117,000 after purchasing an additional 272,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,024,000 after purchasing an additional 34,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,347,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

