Brokerages Expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE AEVA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,984. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 23.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 25,369,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth about $93,423,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,076,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,699,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

