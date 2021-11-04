Brokerages Expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Will Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings per share of $1.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. Baidu posted earnings per share of $3.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $8.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $9.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $10.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baidu.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Erste Group cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.21.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.96. 91,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,044. Baidu has a 1-year low of $132.26 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Newport Asia LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares during the period. Ashmore Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 241,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,221,000 after purchasing an additional 57,080 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 68,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

