Brokerages Expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to Announce $2.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.48 and the lowest is $2.38. Becton, Dickinson and posted earnings of $2.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $12.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $12.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

In other news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 48,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $646,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 128,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.02. The company had a trading volume of 38,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,212. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $226.15 and a one year high of $267.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.