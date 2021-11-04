Brokerages Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Clipper Realty posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.61%.

CLPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the second quarter worth $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clipper Realty during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 6,281.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLPR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. 1,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,927. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $148.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.01. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $9.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

