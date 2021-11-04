Brokerages Expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.24. Harsco posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE:HSC opened at $13.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25. Harsco has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Harsco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Harsco by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Harsco by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

