Brokerages Expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.18. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 575%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

HGV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

HGV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.62. 47,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,119. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $53.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,432,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 358,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,424,000 after acquiring an additional 246,711 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,900,000 after acquiring an additional 904,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

