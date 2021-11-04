Brokerages Expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.72 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will announce $124.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $133.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.15 million. SFL posted sales of $115.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full year sales of $480.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.42 million to $492.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $507.95 million, with estimates ranging from $485.60 million to $530.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on SFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SFL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

NYSE:SFL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 599,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,781. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. SFL has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 6.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SFL by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 32,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SFL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

