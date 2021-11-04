Brokerages Expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. Stride reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth about $4,565,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Stride by 38.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stride by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 63.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 44.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.47. The company had a trading volume of 454,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77. Stride has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $38.33.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

