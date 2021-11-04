Brokerages Set Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Target Price at $30.00

Shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

ABSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABSI traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $16.87. 4,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,268. Absci has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $31.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Absci will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

