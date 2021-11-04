Brokerages Set Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) PT at $68.33

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.29.

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 12th.

APLS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 947,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,449. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 485.2% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

