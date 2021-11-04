Brokerages Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target at $510.33

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $510.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $15.74 on Monday, hitting $501.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,580. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $490.30 and a 200-day moving average of $473.29.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 663.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

