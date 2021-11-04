Brokerages Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) PT at $510.33

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $510.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

DPZ stock traded up $15.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $501.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,580. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.29.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 663.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

