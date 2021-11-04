Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Target Price at $51.67

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after buying an additional 399,098 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at about $718,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 45.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMAB traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.37. 59,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,754. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.