Brokerages Set Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Price Target at $13.20

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,982 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $49,292.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,472 shares of company stock worth $212,884 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,834,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,705,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,190,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $271.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.