Brokerages Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Target Price at GBX 579.80

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 582.71 ($7.61).

Several research analysts have weighed in on STAN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider José Viñals purchased 11,500 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Also, insider Naguib Kheraj purchased 50,000 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £209,500 ($273,713.09).

STAN stock traded down GBX 14.10 ($0.18) on Thursday, hitting GBX 447.40 ($5.85). The company had a trading volume of 7,980,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,870. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 350.70 ($4.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The stock has a market cap of £13.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 453.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 469.47.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

