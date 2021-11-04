Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cadence Bancorporation’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cadence Bancorporation in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

CADE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $30.33 on Thursday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $5,768,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,788,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 594,342 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

