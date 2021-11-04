Brokers Offer Predictions for Modine Manufacturing’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) – DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Modine Manufacturing in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.62.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,466,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,281,000 after acquiring an additional 341,759 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,721,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,667,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after acquiring an additional 89,748 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,774,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 43,450 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,022,000 after acquiring an additional 483,623 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

