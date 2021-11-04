Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Up to $8.96

Shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.96, but opened at $9.61. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 100 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86.
About Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG)
Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.
Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.