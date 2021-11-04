Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) to Release Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.98 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.05 by C($2.82). The company had revenue of C$13.80 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

