Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.41. 226,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,267. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 0.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $45.54 and a 52-week high of $60.77.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 582.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIP shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.