Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 592,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,351 shares of company stock worth $2,494,850. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the third quarter worth $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKS opened at $120.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 1.77. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.24.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRKS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

