BTIG Research Increases Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $190.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target upped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WING. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

NASDAQ:WING traded up $10.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.63. 11,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,522. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.34 and its 200-day moving average is $160.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 168.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.49 and a twelve month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,178 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after acquiring an additional 272,197 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,290,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,177,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 142,350 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

