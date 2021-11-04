Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Holdings Decreased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,603 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.22% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $255.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.97.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 31,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $593,823.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 34,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $595,107.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,722 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW).

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.