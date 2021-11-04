Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 3,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $57,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

REKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ REKR opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $582.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.91.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. Analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Rekor Systems Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

