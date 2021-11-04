Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.760-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $745 million-$765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.58 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.280 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,265. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $109.20 and a twelve month high of $176.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.08.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,594 shares of company stock worth $33,580,685. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

