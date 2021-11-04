Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Raised to C$5.25 at ATB Capital

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.69.

TSE CFW opened at C$5.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$201.44 million and a PE ratio of 5.01. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.05.

In other news, Director Ronald Mathison purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$726,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,163,933.90. Also, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total value of C$845,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,175,960 shares in the company, valued at C$6,626,299.41. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 756,200 shares of company stock worth $3,693,856.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

