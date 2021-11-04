California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRC. MKM Partners began coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Resources has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. Research analysts expect that California Resources will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 6,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $198,026.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,245,412 shares of company stock valued at $89,208,990.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of California Resources by 288.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 208,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 34,685 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,143,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of California Resources by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

