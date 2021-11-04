California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 277,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,581 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $16,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 5,697.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ST stock opened at $58.23 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ST has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

