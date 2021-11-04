California State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.70 Million Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,393 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Nielsen worth $15,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $34,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 20.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLSN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

