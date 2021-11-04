California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 418,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,390 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $15,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.54.

OHI opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

