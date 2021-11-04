California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,122 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Ciena worth $14,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Ciena by 1.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 1.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 1.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Ciena by 2.1% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $60.20 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average is $54.94.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $167,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $111,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,669 shares of company stock worth $2,376,989 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

