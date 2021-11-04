California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,768 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $16,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Sealed Air by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 8,945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Shares of SEE opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $62.11.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.