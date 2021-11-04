California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,592 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,592 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of DXC Technology worth $17,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 134.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 6.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at $34,043,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at $268,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXC opened at $32.48 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

