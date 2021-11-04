California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,187 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Discovery worth $16,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,542,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,965,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,506,000 after acquiring an additional 996,055 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discovery by 46.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,561,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Discovery by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,363,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,172,000 after acquiring an additional 681,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Discovery by 66.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,365,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

