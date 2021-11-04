Calix (CALX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Calix (NYSE: CALX) in the last few weeks:

10/27/2021 – Calix had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $42.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Calix had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Calix had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $58.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Calix had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $58.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Calix had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Calix stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $71.11. The stock had a trading volume of 517,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,482. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $74.69. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,929 shares of company stock worth $14,718,665. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 70.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 22.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

