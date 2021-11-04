Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ELY stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.96. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELY. Compass Point upgraded Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

