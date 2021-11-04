Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the September 30th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

CALT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

CALT stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.18. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

