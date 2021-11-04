Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0649 dividend. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 407.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 379,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,326 shares in the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

