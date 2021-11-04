Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,464,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 467.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,938,000 after buying an additional 93,572 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after buying an additional 551,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,481,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,723,000 after buying an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

NYSE CPB opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.66%.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

