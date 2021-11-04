Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camping World had a return on equity of 254.20% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Shares of CWH traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,583. Camping World has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 3.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.70%.

CWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camping World stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Camping World worth $29,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

