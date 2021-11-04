Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 254.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $43.18 on Thursday. Camping World has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camping World stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Camping World worth $29,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

