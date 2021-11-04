Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.40

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and traded as high as $11.94. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 923 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCORF)

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

