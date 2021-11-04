Canaccord Genuity Raises Belden (NYSE:BDC) Price Target to $82.00

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Belden alerts:

BDC stock opened at $64.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.34. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Belden will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Belden by 45.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 828,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,240,000 after purchasing an additional 257,021 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the third quarter valued at about $26,305,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Belden by 66.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 128.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,215,000 after buying an additional 1,007,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 24.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.