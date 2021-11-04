Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GOOS. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.25.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of GOOS stock opened at C$49.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.76. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of C$35.80 and a 52 week high of C$62.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.05.

In related news, Director Dani Reiss sold 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.79, for a total value of C$1,231,205.17.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.