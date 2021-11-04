Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 58,680 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 53.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,680 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $22,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in AMETEK by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AME stock opened at $141.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.61 and a 200 day moving average of $133.60. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.07 and a 52 week high of $141.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

