Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 150,765 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,765 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.15% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $36,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 45.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6,981.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,253,000 after buying an additional 411,920 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 22.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 26.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,264 shares of company stock worth $524,386 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of MKC opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $98.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

